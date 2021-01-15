Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Up 179.2% in December

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.96. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

