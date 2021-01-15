30,711 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

NYSE RA opened at $18.65 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

