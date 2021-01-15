Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ERRFY stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

