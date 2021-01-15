Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $220.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.27. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $227.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

