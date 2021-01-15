ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

