Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 6,522 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

