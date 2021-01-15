Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WZZAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WZZAF stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

