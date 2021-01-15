Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$590.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.25.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$345.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.90%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

