Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNTY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.30 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $770,480.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

