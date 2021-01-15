ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.92 million, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. On average, research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

