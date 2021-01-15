The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.