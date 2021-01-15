Robert W. Baird Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $110.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.91.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.36 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

