Robert W. Baird Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $110.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.91.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.36 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
