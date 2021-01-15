26,160 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

PPL opened at $28.21 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

