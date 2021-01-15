First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 16,991 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 871,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $87.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

