Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

