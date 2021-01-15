First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 157 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

NYSE SHW opened at $718.78 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $726.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

