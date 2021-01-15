First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.01 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.73.

MKTX stock opened at $512.08 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

