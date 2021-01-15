2,705 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

