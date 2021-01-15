2,705 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ JD opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.
JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.24.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.