OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $207,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,740.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,615.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

