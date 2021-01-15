Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in December

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

