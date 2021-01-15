OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,799 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBD opened at $5.31 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

