Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (DGE)

1/13/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,907 ($37.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,947.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,747.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The firm has a market cap of £68.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

