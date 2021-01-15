Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (DGE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON: DGE):
- 1/13/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.
- 11/27/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2020 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,907 ($37.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,947.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,747.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The firm has a market cap of £68.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.
Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGEL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGEL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.