Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of STKAF opened at $3.14 on Friday. Stockland has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Get Stockland alerts:

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.