Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Decreases By 29.5%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY opened at $3.32 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

