Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. DZ Bank cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

