Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

BIPC opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.