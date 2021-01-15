iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,614,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

