Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

