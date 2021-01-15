VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,513,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,122,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,079,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10.

