Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $309,000 Investment in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.52% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.821 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

