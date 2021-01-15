CX Institutional Purchases 147 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.23.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.19 and a 200 day moving average of $181.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

