CX Institutional Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CME Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $194.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.76. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

