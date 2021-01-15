Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 10,942 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DKS opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Man Group plc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

