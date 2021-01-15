BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

BKCC opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 10.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resource America Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 478,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

