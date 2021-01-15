Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.