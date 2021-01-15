Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells 6,230 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

