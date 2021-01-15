Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells 6,230 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
