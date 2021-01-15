(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $565.32

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.32 and traded as high as $605.65. (BIO.B) shares last traded at $605.65, with a volume of 152 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.32 and a 200 day moving average of $531.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter. (BIO.B) had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

