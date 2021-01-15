FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.85. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 47,552 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92. The firm has a market cap of C$21.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Olcott acquired 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,834.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,765.09.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:FLY)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

