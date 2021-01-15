adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $349.39

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.39 and traded as high as $356.00. adidas shares last traded at $356.00, with a volume of 47 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get adidas alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.09.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.