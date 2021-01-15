Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $610.29

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $610.29 and traded as high as $616.00. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) shares last traded at $608.00, with a volume of 78,523 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 610.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.