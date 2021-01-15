ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.21

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.54. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 390,584 shares traded.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

