Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.59

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and traded as high as $42.74. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 2,553,200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,748,000 after acquiring an additional 78,403 shares during the period.

