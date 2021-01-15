Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.62

Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and traded as high as $59.00. Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) shares last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 26,466 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

