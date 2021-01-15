Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $153.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.