Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,259 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

