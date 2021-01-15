MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680 over the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.