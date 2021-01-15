Mark Neumann Sells 9,684 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $310,081.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

