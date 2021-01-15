Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $66.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NYSE:DCO opened at $56.83 on Monday. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $665.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ducommun by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

