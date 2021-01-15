Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.93.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $144.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 990,865 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $56,792,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $61,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.