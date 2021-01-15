Morgan Stanley Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $890.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $684.17.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $743.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $716.12 and its 200-day moving average is $624.97. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 27.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

